NMDC expands global footprint with its new office in Dubai (Photo/NMDC)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): NMDC, India's largest iron ore producer, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its new international office in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.

This strategic expansion fortifies NMDC's global presence and propels its vision to become a multinational mining powerhouse, the company said in a release.

The office was inaugurated by the Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Minister of Steel, and Heavy Industries, in the presence of HE Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE.

The Dubai office will serve as a strategic hub for NMDC, actively tracking developments in the mineral sectors across the MENA region, Africa, and Australia, including regulatory changes and government policies.

It will focus on scouting mineral assets, conducting technical due diligence, and facilitating engagements with government bodies, business partners, and research institutions.

By providing real-time market intelligence and timely decision support, the office will enable NMDC's leadership to respond swiftly to global opportunities. Additionally, it will help build a reliable network for confidential insights on peer companies and explore collaborations in Mining Equipment and Technology Services (METS).

Speaking on the occasion, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC, said, "Dubai represents a gateway to global opportunity. With this new office, NMDC is poised to redefine the mining landscape. With our expansion, we are revolutionising our approach to mineral development, securing India's position as a leader in the mining industry, driving innovation in resource utilisation."

As a part of its global mineral diversification strategy, NMDC has been actively evaluating acquisition opportunities across 10 strategic mineral assets globally and exploring critical mineral block acquisitions in Africa, Australia & South America to strengthen its presence in the global critical mineral value chain.

With the Dubai office as a strategic nerve centre, this will enhance NMDC's ability to respond with greater agility, and foresight for global expansion. (ANI)

