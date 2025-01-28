Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Chhattisgarh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement a student skill-building program for the youth of the state in the banking, financial services and insurance sector.

As part of this understanding, NSE with the support of the Chhattisgarh government, will implement a student skill-building program to increase awareness, build skills, and competencies in the BFSI across Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Visits Valmiki Temple, Interacts With Locals Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pics and Video).

This project is expected to enhance employability and self-employment opportunities in the BFSI sector, the stock exchange said in a statement Tuesday.

Skill development with skills for enhancing employability and self-employment opportunities was one of the key themes of the Union Budget 2024 as well as the New Education Policy (2020) of the Union Government.

Also Read | Government, ONDC Launch 'TEAM' Initiative of INR 277 Crore To Empower 5 Lakh Small Businesses.

NSE said this program aligns with Chhattisgarh government's objective and aims to empower the youth of the state with essential skills and knowledge in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector, bridging the skill gap and enhancing their employment opportunities for the future.

Mukesh Bansal, Secretary - Finance, General Administration, Commercial Tax (GST) and Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Chhattisgarh said "This strategic partnership between the Government of Chhattisgarh and NSE marks a pivotal step in empowering our youth with vital skills in the BFSI sector. As India takes rapid strides towards comprehensive economic development, Chhattisgarh aims to be a significant contributor."

"By leveraging NSE's expertise and market leadership, we will build a robust talent pool that drives our state's economic growth while enhancing financial literacy across communities."

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE, said, "After Meghalaya and Uttarakhand, we are delighted to partner with the Government of Chhattisgarh to empower its youth. Our initiative aligns perfectly with the state's vision for economic growth. This program will not only democratize financial knowledge but also support Chhattisgarh's journey toward economic resilience."

"NSE's Student Skilling Program seeks to impart hands-on training in the BFSI sector. By nurturing young talent with essential skills, we are laying the foundation for a Viksit Bharat." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)