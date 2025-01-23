Business News | Park Grecian Hospital, Mohali, Launches Robotic Arthroplasty Center of Excellence

VMPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 23: With a vision to redefine orthopedic care, Park Grecian Hospital has announced the inauguration of its advanced Robotic Arthroplasty Center of Excellence. This center is dedicated to revolutionizing joint replacement surgery, combining technological innovation with world-class expertise to deliver exceptional patient outcomes.

Leading this transformative initiative is Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja, a globally renowned orthopedic surgeon and a pioneer in robotic joint replacement surgery. Dr. Saluja's unparalleled expertise and commitment to patient care have positioned him as a leader in the field, making this center a beacon of hope for individuals seeking cutting-edge orthopedic solutions.

The Robotic Arthroplasty Center is equipped with the latest advancements in robotic technology, including 3D visualization and augmented reality, ensuring unparalleled precision in surgical procedures. Patients can look forward to faster surgeries, minimal scarring, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times--significantly enhancing their overall experience.

Explaining the benefits of this robotic centre, Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja said "This isn't just about surgery - it's about changing lives. With advanced robotic technology, we're making joint replacements faster, safer, and more effective than ever before. This center revolutionizes surgical care with groundbreaking advancements. Surgeries are completed in just 10-12 minutes, offering unmatched speed and efficiency. With stitch-free innovation, patients experience minimal scarring and a catheter-free recovery. The focus on rapid recovery ensures walking within 4 hours and full independence in just 2 days. At Park Grecian Hospital, patients will experience recovery like never before - walking within hours, living pain-free within days. Powered by cutting-edge 3D Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the center delivers unparalleled precision, setting a new benchmark in medical excellence."

The Robotic Arthroplasty Center at Park Grecian Hospital introduces a cutting-edge approach to orthopedic care, specializing in robotic hip and knee replacements, complex revision surgeries, sports medicine, arthroscopy, and shoulder, elbow, and ankle joint replacements, along with orthopedics and trauma care. This state-of-the-art facility highlights the hospital's commitment to world-class healthcare, offering minimally invasive robotic technology that ensures shorter hospital stays, reduced pain, faster recovery, and unparalleled precision and care.

With over 20 years of experience and a remarkable record of 25,000+ successful joint replacement surgeries, Dr. Saluja's expertise is unmatched. Dr. Saluja, whose credentials include MBBS, MS (Ortho) and prestigious fellowships in joint replacement from Germany, the UK, Scotland, and Australia, is a pioneer in robotic arthroplasty. His groundbreaking techniques ensure patients receive nothing less than the best. His revolutionary ROBO SUITE technology - including ROBO 3D, ROBO Eye, and ROBO Arm - promises to redefine joint replacement procedures with unparalleled precision, speed, and patient outcomes.

Park Grecian Hospital has positioned itself as a leader in advanced surgical techniques, bringing global innovations to Mohali. The launch of the Robotic Arthroplasty Center is a testament to its mission of delivering cutting-edge medical care with compassion.

