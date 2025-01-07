PNN

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], January 7: The Indian education landscape is witnessing a remarkable shift with the launch of the Ruskin Bond International School (RBIS) franchise model, a unique initiative aimed at revolutionizing early childhood education. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Mussoorie, the initiative blends storytelling, experiential learning, and real-world skills to create a holistic and immersive learning environment for young children.

The launch event, held in Mussoorie, attracted key figures from literature, education, governance, and entertainment, including Ruskin Bond, Dr. Kiran Bedi, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, comedian and host Rohan Joshi, and renowned YouTube creators Abhi and Niyu. With a one-city-one-school franchise model, the project is already garnering interest from educators and entrepreneurs across India.

A New Pedagogical Vision Rooted in Storytelling

RBIS departs from the traditional preschool system, integrating storytelling as a core pedagogical tool. The curriculum draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond's literary works, which have nurtured generations of readers with their simplicity, warmth, and life lessons.

The school also introduces the N3 Methodology, which focuses on:

* Nature - Incorporating outdoor learning to help children build a connection with their surroundings.

* Nurture - Developing emotional intelligence through interactive, play-based activities.

* Nourish - Strengthening cognitive, physical, and social development through a well-rounded curriculum.

According to education experts, this novel approach has the potential to reshape early learning in India by ensuring that children develop not just academic proficiency but also imagination, empathy, and life skills.

A Grand Launch with Eminent Personalities

The launch event underscored RBIS's core values of creativity and collaboration. In a memorable conversation, Rohan Joshi engaged Ruskin Bond in a discussion about his journey, inspirations, and the role of storytelling in shaping young minds.

Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer, addressed the gathering, emphasizing that education should go beyond textbooks:

"Education should go beyond books. The Ruskin Bond International School model ensures that children learn not just facts but values. It integrates curiosity, discipline, and leadership--traits necessary for a thriving society."

With education increasingly shifting towards rote learning, experts at the event highlighted RBIS's refreshing approach as a much-needed departure from the conventional system.

Siddharth Bond, grandson of Ruskin Bond, spoke about preserving his grandfather's literary legacy while ensuring that children experience the joy of learning.

Adv. Kunal Sharma, co-founder and director of RBIS, stressed the importance of integrating experiential learning with modern teaching techniques:

"Education should inspire. We envision RBIS as a space where children learn through stories, imagination, and hands-on experiences rather than outdated classroom practices."

CA Utpal Shah, co-founder and director, elaborated on the operational and business model of the franchise, which ensures that each school maintains high-quality standards while remaining accessible to different communities.

A Unique Franchise Model for Educators and Entrepreneurs

RBIS is not merely a preschool network--it is a movement aimed at redefining education. The franchise model presents an exciting opportunity for educators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who seek to be part of a transformational shift in early learning.

What sets the RBIS franchise apart?

1.Limited Availability - Only one RBIS preschool per city, ensuring premium educational quality and exclusivity.

2.Legacy-Driven Learning - A curriculum designed around storytelling, creativity, and real-world skills.

3.Comprehensive Growth - A model that balances academics, leadership development, and emotional intelligence.

The business model ensures that each franchise owner receives extensive training, curriculum support, and operational guidance, making it a promising opportunity for those looking to impact the future of education in India.

Reshaping Early Education in India

With education thought leaders increasingly advocating for holistic learning, the RBIS model is being seen as a game-changer in the Indian preschool sector.

Industry experts note that the integration of storytelling into learning structures could be a pivotal move in modern pedagogy, addressing the growing need for creativity and emotional intelligence in education.

As RBIS expands into new cities, it is poised to leave a lasting mark on India's education system, bridging the gap between traditional knowledge and innovative learning methods.

For franchise inquiries, interested educators and entrepreneurs can contact +91 75748 26152.

With its unique blend of literature, experiential learning, and structured growth, Ruskin Bond International School is set to redefine the future of early education--one city at a time.

About Ruskin Bond International School

Ruskin Bond International School (RBIS) is a one-of-a-kind preschool model that merges storytelling with modern educational methodologies. Inspired by the philosophy and works of Ruskin Bond, it aims to create engaging, creativity-driven classrooms where young learners develop curiosity, empathy, and problem-solving skills. Through its franchise network, RBIS is bringing high-quality, holistic education to cities across India.

