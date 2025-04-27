New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Government of Odisha organized a Workshop cum Capacity Building Programme to Boost Agri Products' Exports from Odisha at Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Hall, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the event featured over 10 stalls, represented by Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOS)/Farmer Producer Companies, women agripreneurs, government departments of Odisha, and exporters from across the state. Several GI-tagged and Agri-Products from the state, such as Koraput Kalajeera Rice, Nayagad Kanteimundi, Brinjal, Ganjam Kewda Flower Products, Koraput Coffee, Kandhamal Haldi Powder, Kendrapada Rasabali, Salepur Rasagolla, Khajuri Gud, Dhenkanal Magaji Ladoo, and Mayurbhanja Kai Chutni, were displayed at the University.

The Chief Guest, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Government of Odisha, Kanak Bardhan Singh Deo, in his keynote address, highlighted the initiatives of the State Government for increasing agricultural exports, particularly of Organic products, from the State. He encouraged exporters to explore the array of products, including those with Geographical Indication (GI) status from the state, for promotion in the global marketplace. He appreciated the active collaboration between APEDA and the State Government in increasing Agricultural exports from the State.

The event featured three technical sessions that focused on key areas for enhancing Odisha's agricultural exports. The first session focused on promoting organic exports under the revised National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), with an emphasis on organic certification, value chain development, and market access. The second session focused on strategies to boost rice exports from Odisha by leveraging unique varieties, enhancing logistics, and addressing export challenges. The third session explored opportunities for value addition and export promotion of agri-processed and GI-tagged products, with a focus on strengthening logistics, cold chain infrastructure, and market linkages, the ministry said.

The program witnessed the participation of more than 400 stakeholders, including officials from the State Government department, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, FPO, FPC, and progressive farmers.

On the Sidelines of the event, APEDA being the Secretariat for the National Programme for Organic Production(NPOP) organised a stakeholder interaction with more than 30 Organic grower groups of the State and Organic Certification bodies operating in the State of Odisha. The discussions centred on the revisions in the NPOP (8th Edition), which was recently launched on January 9, 2025, and clearing growers' doubts and queries regarding the new provisions.

Shri Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi, Member of Parliament and Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing, in his address, emphasised the use of ODOP and the Agri-Infra fund to support agri exports from the state of Odisha. He further emphasised that the dream of a Vikshit Bharat by 2047 is possible by developing the overall agricultural export ecosystem, which will help gain a competitive advantage, drive economic growth, create better jobs, and generate foreign exchange earnings.

Chairman of APEDA, Shri Abhishek Dev, in his welcome address highlighted the export-oriented strategy for agricultural products with special emphasis on organic products. He emphasised the untapped potential of the State in terms of agriculture exports, particularly in Organic products, owing to the huge diversity and quantum of output. He assured that more such programs and export Conclaves will be conducted in future, which are highly important paradigms for boosting agricultural exports. He encouraged the FPO and FPC from the state to participate in key national and international Trade Fairs for market access, promotion and outreach.

The Workshop cum Capacity Building Programme followed by the Technical Sessions brought together key policymakers and experts from the Union and State governments, Industry and Academia aiming to build a robust export ecosystem in the state in the times to come. (ANI)

