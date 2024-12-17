VMPL

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 17: With just three days remaining until the highly-anticipated return of the World Tennis League (WTL), Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) returns for the third season of the league to continue its partnership as the proud owner of 'Toyam Hawks', a marquee franchise.

TSL, the only publicly listed sports company on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), manages The Hawks through its UAE-based subsidiary, Pacific Star Sports (PSS). Recognized for its diverse sports ventures, TSL has achieved notable milestones and has owned Legends League Cricket's Hyderabad franchise, 'Toyam Hyderabad', captained by cricketer Suresh Raina. Featuring a stellar line-up of international players, 'Toyam Hyderabad' delivered outstanding performances, advancing to the semi-finals held in Srinagar.

Demonstrating a commitment to global sports development, TSL also successfully organized the Qatar Premier League in collaboration with the Qatar Cricket Board and Pacific Star Sports. Hosted in Doha, Qatar, from October 24 to November 8, 2024, the event showcased TSL's capabilities in hosting world-class cricket tournaments.

The eagerly-awaited edition of WTL will take place from December 19-22, 2024 at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

As one of the tournament's strongest contenders, the 'Toyam Hawks' will field an impressive line-up of global tennis stars:

* Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 1, Singles): The reigning WTA singles champion.

* Mirra Andreeva (World No. 16, Singles): A teenage sensation with extraordinary potential.

* Jordan Thompson: One single and seven doubles ATP titles winner.

* Sumit Nagal: India's top tennis star and the fourth highest-ranked Indian male player in history.

Expressing his excitement, Mohamedali Budhwani, Chairman and Managing Director of Toyam Sports Limited, stated: "We are thrilled to continue our journey with the World Tennis League as the proud owners of the Toyam Hawks. As India's only BSE-listed sports company, this partnership highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation in the sports industry. With the remarkable talents of India's finest, Sumit Nagal, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 16 Mirra Andreeva, and seven-time ATP doubles champion Jordan Thompson, we are ready to deliver thrilling matches and vie for the championship title."

Navdeep Singh Arneja, COO - World Tennis League expressed, "We are glad to welcome back Toyam Sports Limited to the WTL family. Their commitment to elevating the live sporting experience resonates with our mission to bring an unforgettable courtside experience, and we are confident that this season is going to be an exciting one. 'Toyam Hawks' has an enviable team and we wish them a great run, this season!"

TSL's portfolio also includes hosting marquee events such as the India-Bangladesh ODI series and the African Cup T20, underscoring its dedication to advancing international cricket. In the realm of combat sports, TSL has made a significant impact with ground- breaking initiatives such as the Kumite 1 League, which featured the legendary Mike Tyson as its brand ambassador. TSL also introduced India's first MMA reality web series, Kumite-1 Warrior Hunt, and is gearing up for the highly-anticipated Season 2 along with Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt Asia: Season 1.

This extensive track record cements TSL's reputation as a trailblazer in sports entertainment and management.

The World Tennis League Season 3 promises to transform Abu Dhabi into a tennis haven from December 19-22, as some of the world's top players get ready to clinch the title for their respective teams.

Fans of the 'Toyam Hawks' can anticipate a thrilling showdown at the iconic Etihad Arena, followed by live concerts by musi...

