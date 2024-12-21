VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 21: In a move designed to support healthcare practices in maintaining their autonomy and ensuring financial sustainability, IKS Health, a provider of care enablement platforms, announced a new partnership with Western Washington Medical Group, a prominent multi-specialty healthcare organization in Washington State. This collaboration aims to streamline revenue cycle related processes, enabling the medical group to focus more on patient care while reducing administrative burdens and improving operational efficiency.

The announced partnership aims to improve revenue cycle operations at Western Washington Medical Group, and will subsequently improve patient access and elevate the overall patient experience. This collaboration underscores WWMG's commitment to prioritizing optimal care delivery by leveraging IKS Health's expertise in efficient and scalable multi-specialty medical group operations.

Through this strategic partnership, WWMG aims to streamline processes, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure that its healthcare professionals can dedicate more time to patients. By integrating IKS Health's advanced technologies and skilled professionals, WWMG is positioned to enhance care quality while delivering improvements to financial outcomes that will allow them to continue to invest in growing the organization.

"Partnering with IKS will enable WWWG to significantly enhance our revenue cycle operations AND improve patient care and access. This strategic decision will help WWMG's providers focus on what we do best: delivering exceptional patient care." said Dr. David Russian, CEO of Western Washington Medical Group.

IKS Health's solutions improve patient access through faster administrative processing, enhance efficiency with advanced tools that reduce errors and minimize claim denials, and alleviate administrative burdens by freeing resources for patient care. With round-the-clock support, IKS accelerates task completion and reimbursement to benefit both patients and providers.

"We are excited to partner with Western Washington Medical Group," said Sachin K. Gupta, CEO, IKS Health. "Our collaborative approach will enable WWMG to remain independent and continue to grow, while providing excellent patient care in a way that is scalable and financially sustainable."

This partnership reflects IKS Health's dedication to empowering healthcare organizations with tailored solutions that prioritize patient outcomes and address today's operational challenges.

About Western Washington Medical Group

Western Washington Medical Group (WWMG) is a team of over 100 providers in 20+ specialty areas serving patients and their families in the north Puget Sound region of Washington State. Their providers are owners of the company, and they live and work in the communities that they serve. For over 30 years, it's been WWMG's mission to provide clinicians the freedom to practice medicine with compassion, in the best interest of their patients and community. Learn more at www.wwmedgroup.com

About IKS Health

IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare--spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens--so that clinicians can focus on their core tasks of care delivery. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS's Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS's technology-enabled solutions and global workforce supports large health systems, medical groups and risk bearing entities across the United States. For more information, visit ikshealth.com.

