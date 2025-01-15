VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 15: India stands at the threshold of a new era in sustainable energy, and Durasol Energi is proud to be a key player in this transformation. After strenuous efforts of three years and with a global vision, the company is excited to introduce India's first Active Hybrid Solar Inverter, a revolutionary product that showcases homegrown technological innovation and promises to meet the nation's growing energy needs. This launch of Durasol's new technology aligns with a larger national movement towards self-reliance, local manufacturing, and environmental sustainability.

A Vision of Self-Reliance and Technological Leadership

In recent years, India has embraced the idea of being more self-reliant in its energy sector, focusing on developing domestic solutions rather than relying on foreign imports. This shift towards homegrown innovation and manufacturing excellence is helping India build stronger economic foundations while addressing key challenges in energy production and consumption.

The Government of India has a huge plan for solar and other renewable energy initiatives for the country. The GOI has set an impressive target of 40 GW rooftop solar solutions, and PM Shri Narendra Modi has launched a historic scheme under PM - Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana to offer huge subsidies for 10 million houses. This directly translates to a minimum requirement of 10 million solar rooftop inverters solely for this initiative. This scheme, coupled with various state government schemes and participation by direct customers, has offered a huge opportunity to Indian manufacturers. Currently, most of these inverters are being imported from China as they were competitively available there.

A Breakthrough in Solar Technology for India

The launch of Durasol Energi's Active Hybrid Solar Inverter perfectly embodies this vision of reducing dependency on external solutions and fostering technological leadership within India. Through years of research and development, Durasol Energi has created a world-class product designed for Indian conditions, ensuring that the local solar market is not only competitive but also capable of delivering cost-effective and high-performance solutions.

By introducing this inverter, Durasol Energi takes a crucial step towards a future where India is self-sufficient technologically in meeting its energy needs while advancing the nation's green energy initiatives. The inverter's local design and manufacturing ensure that energy solutions are both affordable and reliable while fostering economic growth and job creation within India.

The Durasol Energi Active Hybrid Solar Inverter eliminates many obstacles by offering a locally developed solution that addresses the unique demands of the Indian market.

This state-of-the-art inverter is engineered to maximize efficiency and minimize operational costs, ensuring that users--from residential households to large commercial setups--benefit from superior energy management. With its high-frequency technology, the Active Hybrid Solar Inverter enhances conversion efficiency, resulting in less energy wastage compared to conventional inverters that lose up to 20% of the system capacity.

Not only does this local innovation ensure a more efficient power supply, but it also contributes to India's growing clean energy movement, supporting the nation's ambitious goals for solar energy adoption.

Key Features of Durasol Energi's Active Hybrid Solar Inverter

Durasol Energi's Active Hybrid Solar Inverter comes with a range of advanced features tailored to meet both residential and commercial needs, making it an ideal solution for India's diverse energy landscape:

Unity Power Factor: Maximizes energy efficiency by ensuring minimal waste during operation.

Scalable Parallel Operation (Up to 9 Units): Allows for easy system expansion as energy demands grow, ideal for both small and large applications.

Reliable, Futuristic Technology: Built to endure extreme weather conditions, ensuring long-term, trouble-free operation.

Battery Flexibility: Can operate with or without a battery, with easy integration for future energy storage.

100% Operation in Low Battery Conditions: Ensures continuous power supply, even during low battery levels.

Sleek, Modern Design: Designed to complement the aesthetic of modern homes and businesses.

Real-Time Monitoring: Provides users with detailed insights into energy consumption, helping them make informed decisions about energy usage.

Optimized for Lithium Batteries: Perfect for pairing with advanced lithium batteries, ensuring efficient storage and usage of solar power.

Strengthening India's Energy Independence

The Durasol Energi Active Hybrid Solar Inverter is more than just a technological breakthrough; it represents a key milestone in India's journey towards energy independence. By focusing on local manufacturing and indigenous innovation, Durasol Energi is helping reduce reliance on foreign technology and components, leading to lower costs, faster delivery, and enhanced quality control.

In addition, the production of such advanced technology within India fosters a growing ecosystem of manufacturers, innovators, and skilled workers. This local manufacturing approach not only strengthens India's economic resilience but also contributes to its efforts to become a global leader in renewable energy technologies.

By using locally manufactured solar inverters, India is now better positioned to achieve its renewable energy goals, supporting the national objective of a greener, more sustainable future while driving job creation and industry development at home.

The Road Ahead: Empowering India's Green Future

As India accelerates its push for clean energy and renewable solutions, Durasol Energi's Active Hybrid Solar Inverter is an essential part of the country's transformation. The company is engaged in setting up the right supply chain, training people for manufacturing, selling, and providing after-sales service for new technology. With this innovative, affordable, and reliable product, Durasol Energi will help millions of Indians access the power of the sun to fuel homes, businesses, and industries across the country.

The launch of this inverter aligns with a larger national movement to build a self-reliant India--one that leads the world in clean energy, employs cutting-edge technologies, and supports sustainable development. As the country continues to invest in and develop homegrown solutions, companies like Durasol Energi are playing an instrumental role in shaping India's clean energy future.

This is just the beginning of a new era where local innovation and sustainability come together to create a self-sufficient, energy-efficient India.

Durasol Energi is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life globally through innovative solar energy solutions. Our commitment is to position India as a leader on the global technology map by continuously developing and launching cutting-edge solar technologies.

"We are dedicated to advancing solar energy to create a sustainable future," said Dhananjay Sharma, Founder & Managing Director at Durasol Energi. "Our mission is to harness the power of the sun to provide clean, affordable energy to communities worldwide."

Durasol Energi invites Indian manufacturers, suppliers, and investors to join us in scaling new heights in business and contributing to India's growth in technology. Together, we can drive innovation and make a significant impact on the global stage.

Join us in this exciting journey. Together, let's power India's future with locally developed solar technology--creating a greener, more prosperous tomorrow.

For more information, please contact:

Dhananjay Sharma, Founder & Managing Director

Email: Dhananjay@durasolenergi.com

Website: www.durasolenergi.com

