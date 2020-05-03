Cop Suspended for Beating Up Man in UP's Etawah

Etawah, May 3 (PTI) A policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district was suspended after a video of him beating up a man surfaced on social media on Sunday.

In the 2.20-minute video, constable Subhash Kumar is purportedly seen beating up the man with sticks and his legs.

The video was shared by the Samajwadi Party on Twitter.

"The barbaric face of the UP Police has once again come to fore in Biba Mau village of Etawah. A constable has brutally beaten up a mentally-challenged youth. Suspension of the constable is not enough, SO should also be investigated," the SP said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to a statement by the DGP office here, the man being assaulted in the video is Sunil Yadav.

Acting on a complaint of some locals that Yadav was violating the lockdown, police had gone to speak with him on May 2 but he attacked a constable with a sharp-edged weapon, the statement said.

An FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC, it said.

"A probe in this matter has been ordered and the circle officer of Jaswant Nagar, Etawah will look into it. Constable Subhash Kumar has been suspended," the statement added.

