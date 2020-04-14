Disinfection Tunnels Do Not Help Tackle Coronavirus: HP Govt

Shimla, Apr 14 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday said disinfection tunnels being set up at several places in the state do not help tackle coronavirus.

The authorities advised against their installation, saying their use may prevent people from maintaining hand hygiene.

In a circular issued here on Tuesday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said according to an advisory issued by the World Health Organisation, spraying disinfectants like alcohol or chlorine does not kill the virus.

“Rather, it can be harmful for clothes or mucous membranes (a kind of tissue that protects body from pathogens and dirt). Moreover, the tunnels will create a false sense of security and people may be diverted from hand wash to disinfection tunnels,” he said.

“Under the above circumstances, it is recommended that disinfection tunnels should not be installed and used on human beings,” he added.

When asked about the availability of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is touted as a "game-changer" in the fight against coronavirus, he said the state government has a stock of around eight lakh tablets to meet any eventuality.

He added that Solan's Baddi has several pharmaceutical firms who manufacture the drug.

“Besides the hill-state has a stock of over 4,000 personal protection equipment (PPEs) kits. This number is apart from the PPEs already lying with various health institutions of the state,” he said while disclosing about the measures taken to tackle the disease.

Similarly, there are currently 75 ventilators in the state but these are required only in two to three per cent of the cases as per the nationwide data, he added.

More PPEs and ventilators may be arranged as and when required, he said.

The official further said almost all Tablighi Jamaat members who returned from the organisation's Nizamuddin congregation and their primary contacts have been tested.

Now the process for collecting samples of their suspected secondary contacts is on, he said.

