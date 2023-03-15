Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma on Wednesday announced that he has wrapped the Azerbaijan schedule of his next feature film.

The 32-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture with co-star Sushrii Mishraa, who is making her film debut with the untitled project.

"Kadake ke thand mein humne kiya kadak shoot … Three cheers to Team #AS04 … it's a schedule wrap for us in Azerbaijan (sic)," Sharma wrote in the caption.

Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the movie will also feature veteran Telugu star Jagapathi Babu, known for films such as "Gaayam", "Anukokunda Oka Roju", "Manoharam" and "Samanyudu".

The project is bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner.

Sharma's last release was 2021's "Antim" alongside brother-in-law Salman Khan.

