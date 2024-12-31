Melbourne [Australia], December 31 (ANI): Australia skipper Pat Cummins must be in a happy space, after all his team registered a thumping victory against India in Melbourne on Monday.

A day after the conclusion of the fourth match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Cummins on Tuesday stepped out with his wife Rebecca Jane Cummins and son Albie to indulge in some scenic fam-jam moments. It's a non-working day but he still managed to woo his fans with his cricketing skills.

Rebecca took to Instagram and shared several pictures and videos from their last hangout of 2024. In one of the clips, Pat Cummins could be seen playing cricket with Australian kids by the shoreside.

"Can't take him anywhere," she quipped.

Rebecca also posted a picture from her family day out with Pat Cummins and wrote, "2025, it's gunna be a big one!."

Pat Cummins has been having a fine Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having taken 20 wickets at an average of 22.65, with best figures of 5/57. With the bat, he has made 149 runs at an average of 21.28 in seven innings, with best score of 49.

During the recently concluded Boxing Day Test, he secured the 'Player of the Match' award in his team's win, with 49 and 41 run knocks that proved to be crucial in setting a massive 340 runs target for India. With three wicket in each innings, he took six wickets in total.

With the series 2-1 in Australia's favour, the next Test will take place at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3 onwards. This match will be a huge deciding factor in both team's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final chances. (ANI)

