Sookshmadarshini, the Malayalam movie starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph in the lead roles, was released in the theatres on November 22, 2024. The mystery crime thriller has emerged as a major critical and commercial success. Directed by MC Jithin, Sookshmadarshini has left audiences impressed with its excellent storyline and powerful performances. According to the latest box office update, the Nazriya Nazim-starrer is nearing the INR 60 crore mark globally. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review: A Highly Engaging Mystery Thriller With Superb Performances From Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Sookshmadarshini’ Nears INR 60 Crore Mark Globally

According to a report in Koimoi, Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph's Sookshmadarshini saw a slight growth on its 38th day and minted INR 8 lakh globally as compared to its previous day with INR 7 lakh. The net collection of the film in India stands at INR 28.54 crore while the gross collection comes to 33.67 crore. In terms of the overseas collection, Sookshmadarshini has raked in INR 22.25 crore, taking the total collection to 55.92 crore. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph’s Malayalam Movie Online.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sookshmadarshini':

About ‘Sookshmadarshini’

Directed by MC Jithin, Sookshmadarshini revolves around the story of a woman named Priyadarshini (Nazriya Nazim) who, bored with her routine life, starts job hunting. Things take a dramatic turn when a man named Manuel (Basil Joseph) moves in next door with his mother. Priyadarshini senses something off about Manuel, and the situation worsens when his mother goes missing. Determined to find the old woman, Priyadarshini turns into an amateur detective. Through her investigation, she uncovers some disturbing secrets about Manuel.

