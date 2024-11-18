Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Monday took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in Dirshyam 2. Taking to Instagram, he posted a throwback picture from the film, teasing he's 'going for a little gardening' to mark the occasion. "Felt like going for a little gardening today....iykyk#2YearsofDrishyam2," he captioned the post. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak Drishyam 2, released in 2022, did a business of approximately INR 230+ crores at the box office. The film also starred Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Drishyam 2, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2021's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. While Drishyam, released in 2015, was the remake of 2013's Malayalam movie. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. ‘2 October Yaad Hai Na’ Drishyam Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral on Gandhi Jayanti Because 'Ab Toh Yeh Har Saal Ka Hai!'.

Meanwhile, Ajay is basking in the success of Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. In the film, he reprised the role of police officer Bajirao Singham whom he first essayed in the first part in 2011 and then again in 2014 in the second instalment of the Singham franchise. As Singham Again 3 is performing exceptionally well at the box office, Ajay in a candid conversation expressed gratitude to the audience and also talked about how the 'Singham' franchise changed the narrative around police portrayals in Bollywood films.

"I am thankful to the audience for giving us so much love. For a long time, the police were always shown in a negative light in films. Singham as well as Gangaajal was one of the first films that showed how an ideal police officer should be. After that, it became a trend of making positive films about police," Ajay emphasized. ‘Kal 2 October Hai, Yaad Hai Na!’ Funny Drishyam Memes, Hilarious Vijay Salgaonkar Dialogues, Viral Jokes and Posts To Crack the Annual Meme Code.

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. It was released in theatres on Diwali, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.