Los Angeles, Nov 11 (PTI) Former Disney star Ashley Tisdale will be headlining single-camera comedy "Brutally Honest".

The CBS Studios-backed project is inspired by Tisdale's life. Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern are writing and executive producing the show.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Birthday Special: From Shutter Island to The Departed, Ranking All 5 Movies of the Actor with Director Martin Scorsese.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Tisdale will also serve as executive producer on the series.

"Brutally Honest" is a comedy about "how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage…all before lunch."

Also Read | Yashoda Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Tisdale's recent series credits include Netflix's "Merry Happy Whatever" and CBS' "Carol's Second Act". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)