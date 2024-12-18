Los Angeles [US], December 17 (ANI): Actors Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco will be seen in the horror series "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen."

As per Variety, the show hails from creator Haley Z. Boston and is executive produced by "Stranger Things" creators the Duffer brothers.

Camila expressed her excitement about the project via her post on Instagram.

"ITS OFFICIAL! Something Very *Good* Is Going To Happen. The creatives behind this are A++ genius. If ONLY you could read the scripts, your countdown would start too...I cannot wait for what we're about to make. See you at the altar, I hope...," she wrote.

In addition, Weronika Tofilska has boarded the series as an executive producer and will direct four episodes. Tofilska recently picked up an Emmy nomination for directing the hit Netflix series "Baby Reindeer."

The official logline for "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" says the show is an "atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride (Morrone) and groom (DiMarco) in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That's not a spoiler - just read the title..."

Meanwhile, Morrone was recently seen in the critically acclaimed Amazon series "Daisy Jones & The Six," for which she received an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress in a limited series. Soon, she will be seen in the upcoming second season of "The Night Manager".

Speaking of DiMarco, his most recent stint was in the second season of HBO's Emmy-winning drama "The White Lotus" in the role of Albie. He is also known for his roles in shows like "The Order" on Netflix and "The Magicians" at Syfy. He is currently attached for a role in the upcoming Amazon series "Overcompensating" from Benito Skinner. (ANI)

