Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Earl Boen, best known for his character and voice as Dr Peter Silberman in 'The Terminator' movies, passes away on Thursday in Hawaii aged 81.

A friend of Boen's and his family told Variety that the actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022.

Boen played Dr Silberman, a criminal psychologist who was hired to question Michael Biehn's Kyle Reese in the first movie, in "The Terminator," "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," and "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." In the 2019 film "Terminator: Dark Fate," he also appeared in archival footage.

Boen, born on August 8th, 1941, spent his entire career working on various films, video games, and television shows. His filmography also includes "9 to 5," "Living in Peril," "The Prince," "Sioux City," "Marked for Death," "My Stepmother Is an Alien," "Alien Nation," "Touch and Go," "The Main Event," "Battle Beyond the Stars," "To Be or Not to Be," "Movers & Shakers," "Stewardess School," and "Walk Like a Man."

As per a report by Variety, Boen played Rev. Lloyd Meechum in the television series "Mama's Family" in the 1980s. He appeared as a special guest on a number of sequences, including "Seinfeld," "The Golden Girls," "The Golden Palace," "The Wonder Years," "The Streets of San Francisco," "Wonder Woman," "Police Woman," "Barnaby Jones," "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Soap," "King's Crossing," and "Three's Company." The Taming of the Shrew, "Getting Physical," "Antony and Cleopatra," "Annihilator," and "Opposites Attract" are just a few of the TV movies he has acted in.

Boen gained notoriety as a voice actor for the roles of Mr Bleakman in "Clifford the Big Red Dog," Seor Senior Sr. in "Kim Possible," the Narrator in "World of Warcraft," and Captain LeChuck in the video game series "Monkey Island." He is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter Ruby and grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin. (ANI)

