Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo, best known for his global hit 'Swalla', recently embraced Bollywood fever during his visit to India.

The artist, in the country to promote his latest music video 'Snake', collaborated with actor and dancer Nora Fatehi for the highly anticipated track.

During his promotional tour, Derulo made a special appearance on a dance reality show, where he delighted fans by grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song 'Chammak Challo' from the movie 'Ra.One'.

'Chammak Challo' sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer features Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He also showcased his moves to the lively Govinda classic 'UP Wala Thumka' from the film 'Hero No. 1'. The American star's enthusiasm for Bollywood music and dance left the audience cheering.

'UP Wala Thumka' sung by Sonu Nigam features Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The dance number has remained a fan favourite since its release in 1997.

On the show, Derulo and Nora Fatehi also made Malaika Arora groove to their track 'Snack'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DE-LUwPCfdJ/

'Snake' is directed by Moroccan filmmaker Abderrafia El Abdioui, with choreography led by Indian choreographer Rajit Dev (ANI)

