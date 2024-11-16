Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Kajol is yet again showing off her impeccable fashion sense, and fans are taking notice.

The actress on Saturday took to her Instagram account to share a stunning "outfit of the day" (OOTD).

Kajol posted a series of pictures where the 'Do Patti' actress showed off a chic and unique pantsuit.

The pantsuit featured a sharp, structured blazer with shoulder pads and full sleeves, giving off major boss vibes. Kajol paired it with a shimmering top that perfectly complemented the look. To finish off her ensemble, she paired the top with matching flared trousers.

Kajol added a simple caption that read, "Here's to stealing moments and making them count."

Check out her post

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCbZDrwOyxP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Kajol is receiving praise for her performance in 'Do Patti'.

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

