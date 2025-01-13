Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has treated netizens with a glimpse of her Monday workout.

On Monday, Mira posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Story and wrote, "Missed my morning workout and here I am...Monday..."

Mira always gives a sneak peek of her moments from her personal life which highlight her family's growth and the memories she has made with her Shahid, children Mira, Zain, and friends.

Recently, Mira shared a glimpse of her romantic gateway with Shahid in the Maldives.

She posted a picture on Instagram where Shahid can be seen posing shirtless while holding his wife's hand on the beach.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Come away with me."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016, and son Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen in his upcoming film 'Deva' alongside Pooja Hegde, later this month.

The film 'Deva' follows Shahid in the role of a rebellious police officer who is tasked with solving a high-profile case riddled with deceit, betrayal, and conspiracy.

As he digs deeper into the investigation, his journey becomes increasingly perilous, filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and intense chases.

With 'Deva' set for release on January 31, 2025, Shahid will return to the silver screen after nearly a year, following his last film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', in which he starred opposite Kriti Sanon.

Recently, the makers of the film 'Deva' have unveiled the first track of the film, 'Bhasad Macha,' which is already taking social media by storm.

The upbeat, high-energy song features Shahid and Pooja, who ignite the screen with their sizzling dance moves and electric on-screen chemistry.

'Bhasad Macha' is sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri, with Mishra also serving as the composer. The lyrics are penned by Raj Shekhar. (ANI)

