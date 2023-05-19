Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Mumbai is all set to witness an electrifying musical extravaganza as singer duo Ajay-Atul will perform live orchestra on Adipurush anthem 'Jai Shri Ram' on Saturday.

Ajay and Atul will perform with more than 30 chorus singers for the Adipurush song as they launch it at a grand event in Mumbai.

A source close to the film shared, "The entire team of Adipurush believes that the soul of the film rests in Jai Shri Ram. It's a song that will resonate with the audience for generations to come by. Jai Shri Ram spreads positivity and has been created with a lot of devotion by Ajay Atul Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut. The team has planned a unique launch for the song at a grand event in Mumbai. Contrary to the general norm of screening the song for the fans and media, this time around, it will be launched in the medium of a live performance. Ajay Atul will perform live to Jai Shri Ram with a team of 30 plus chorus singers."

Helmed by Om Raut, the movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu language as it eyes a Pan-India release.

'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Recently, the makers also announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

Prabhas expressed his excitement about the premiere and said, "I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It is an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca," he said.

The film will be out in theatres on June 16. (ANI)

