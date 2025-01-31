Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Bollywood couple RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now trying their hands at production.

On Friday, they launched their own production house, KAMPA Film. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them.

Also Read | 'Ghajini 2' in the Works? Aamir Khan and Allu Aravind Spark Sequel Buzz With Subtle Hints (Watch Video).

"We've always believed in the power of storytelling," said Patralekhaa. "With KAMPA, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world."

Rajkummar Rao added, "For Patralekhaa and I, KAMPA is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We've always believed in the magic of storytelling, and KAMPA gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We're excited to take this step together."

Also Read | 'Ready To Do Everything, Right?': Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals Shocking Details About Her Casting Couch Experience in South Films (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFfRDzkpIJw/?hl=en

As soon as the couple shared the update on social media, fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and extended best wishes to them.

"Congratulationsss you guys," writer-director Tahira Kashyap commented.

"Congratulations...This is exciting," actor Manushi Chhillar wrote.

The production house has already begun work on an exciting slate of projects, with more details to be revealed soon.

RajKummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Before finally tying the knot, the duo had been dating each other for a long time.

They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film CityLights in 2014. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)