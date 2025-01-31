Fatima Sana Shaikh, who gained fame for her role in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, recently revealed unsettling truths about the casting couch culture in South film industry. Reflecting on her early career, she shared how, even before her breakthrough, she encountered exploitative practices. Fatima spoke candidly about how some casting directors took advantage of newcomers in Mumbai, demanding a share of their earnings in exchange for roles or "references." ‘Should Be Able to See Her Panties’: Priyanka Chopra Recalls Disgusting Demand by Director at 19 for a Movie Scene

Fatima Sana Shaikh Talks About Her Casting Couch Experience

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Fatima Dana Shaikh revealed her casting couch experience in South films. "He asked me, 'You will be ready to do everything, right?' I told him that I will be working hard and will do what is required for the role, but he kept saying that, and I played dumb because I wanted to see how low can he get," she said. Fatima Sana Shaikh Birthday: Instagram Pics of the Actress That Will Impress the Fashion Lover in You.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals Details About Casting Couch

Watch Fatima Sana Shaikh's Full Interview Below:

In the same interview, the actress also shared a troubling experience from her early days in the industry. While in Hyderabad, she sought a role in a South Indian film, hoping it would serve as a stepping stone to Bollywood. However, the producers made her uncomfortable with their indirect suggestions. Fatima recalled how they would insinuate that she needed to “meet people” to succeed, hinting at unwelcome expectations.

"They wouldn't say things outright but would imply them in strange ways. Of course, they'd say it indirectly but make their intentions clear. They'd say things like, 'You have to meet people', or 'You have to do this and that," she said. The actress also opened up about the exploitative practices in Mumbai, where casting directors demanded a “cut” from newcomers' earnings under the guise of providing “references.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh first gained attention as a child artist in Kamal Haasan’s Chachi 420. Over the years, she has built a diverse filmography, appearing in notable projects such as Thugs of Hindostan, Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans, Thar and Sam Bahadur. Known for her versatile acting, Fatima continues to capture audiences' attention with her powerful performances. She will soon be seen in Anurag Basu's highly anticipated multi-starrer Metro... In Dino.

