Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI): Turning nostalgic as Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham' clocked 12 on Friday, filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared a poster of the film that saluted the spirit of frontline warriors.

To mark this day, Rohit took to Instagram stories and posted a poster.

Sharing the action poster of Ajay and captioned, “12 years of Singham.”

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official release date of 'Singham Again'.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super hit cop franchise 'Singham'.

'Singham Again' will also star actor Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar.

In Akshay Kumar's smash-hit action flick 'Sooryavanshi', Ajay Devgn had dropped a hint of the third instalment of the film.

He hinted further that veteran actor Jackie Shroff will be portraying the negative role in the third instalment of the Singham franchise.

Apart from the 'Singham' series, director Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked together in films like 'Zameen', the 'Golmaal' franchise and comic caper 'All the Best'. All fared well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Rohit is hosting ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ which premiered on July 15 2023 on Colors TV.

Apart from ‘KKK 13’, Rohit will be soon making his OTT directorial debut with the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

