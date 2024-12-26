New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): As we look back at 2024, fashion enthusiasts, designers and influencers were all treated to a nostalgic wave of trends that once defined iconic eras in style.

Yet, these trends weren't simply resurrected; they evolved, infused with modern sensibilities and embraced by a new generation of fashion-forward thinkers.

Also Read | 'I Never Cheated on Sridevi': Boney Kapoor Admits Getting Attracted to Other Women Despite His Undying Love for Late Wife.

From the revival of bold deep purple hues to the resurgence of sheer fabrics, this year saw an exciting mix of reinventions and remixes from the past.

Let's take a closer look at the trends that made a remarkable comeback in 2024 and how they've been reinterpreted for the modern world.

Also Read | 'Squid Game 2' Release Date and Time: Here's When and Where To Stream Lee Jung-jae's Netflix Series Online!.

1. Baingani Hues: A Royal Resurrection

One of the standout trends that ruled the fashion scene in 2024 was the dramatic comeback of Baingani; a deep, rich shade of purple that draws its roots from traditional Indian textiles and royal heritage.

While purple has always been associated with nobility, in 2024, Baingani hues dominated both the haute couture runways, weddings and street-style fashion.

From the extravagant runways of Lakme, India Couture Week to the grand Radhika-Anant Ambani wedding, Baingani found its way into dresses, traditional wears, and even makeup palettes.

Celebrity designers made sure to incorporate Baingani in their collections, highlighting its versatility and bold elegance. In particular, long-flowing gowns adorned with intricate embroidery and sumptuous velvet fabrics were seen on international red carpets, and runways like in Victoria Secret's 2024 fashion shows, Tyra Banks closed the show in a bold purple silhouette proving that purple, once the colour of emperors and queens, is now a symbol of modern luxury.

Baingani was also interpreted in more playful ways, with pops of this regal hue in oversized blazers, sneakers, and even handbags.

2. Sheer Fabrics: A Sensual and Bold Revival

Sheer fabrics, often associated with the glamour and allure of the late 90s and early 2000s, made a grand return in 2024, capturing the fashion world's attention with its bold sensuality and unexpected versatility.

From body-hugging sheer dresses like that of Jennifer Lopez's 2024 Met Gala dress, to airy-ethereal blouses layered over bold statement lace tops, the sheer fabric became the must-have element for many designers looking to bring an element of daring drama to their collections.

Alexander McQueen, Tory Burch, Chanel and other top-notch designers were among the heavyweights that reintroduced sheer fabrics in their Spring/Summer 2024 lines. These fabrics were seen in flowing gowns, where the delicate material hugged the body but also gave a glimpse of skin, creating an intriguing balance between mystery and openness.

Perhaps the most significant twist on this trend was the strategic layering of sheer fabrics to create eye-catching contrasts.

Sheer skirts paired with structured tops, or translucent sleeves attached to rich velvet dresses, allowed for a play of contrasts, giving the sheer fabric an air of sophistication, rather than just revealing. The reinvention of sheer fabrics as an element of elegance rather than eroticism marked a turning point in fashion history.

3. Co-ord sets

In 2024, co-ord sets are a fashion staple, offering effortless style and comfort. These matching outfits come in a variety of fabrics, from cosy knits to luxurious satin, and bold prints or minimalist designs.

Versatile for any occasion--work, casual outings, or evening events--co-ords are also embracing sustainability with eco-friendly materials.

The trend continues to grow, with gender-neutral options and easy styling that allows for mixing and matching, making them a must-have for every wardrobe.

4. Luxe Sportswear

Activewear has long been a part of casual fashion, but 2024 saw the rise of luxe sportswear, a trend that blurred the lines between athletic gear and high fashion.

Designers like Balmain, Chanel, and Off-White reimagined sport-inspired looks with elements of sophistication, elevating tracksuits, leggings, and sneakers into sophisticated fashion statements. Luxe fabrics like silk and satin were incorporated into sporty designs, and tailored athletic pieces were seen on high-fashion runways, pushing the boundaries of what was once considered gym wear.

Athleisure, now elevated to luxury athleisure, was everywhere in 2024, with joggers styled with fitted leather jackets or oversized turtlenecks, and matching shirts. Celebrities, fashion moguls and style icons embraced the sporty look both in high-end events and at music festivals.

5. Statement Belts

2024 also saw the return of statement belts, making waves on the runway and within the streetwear community.

These wide, bold, and often heavily embellished belts were a highlight of both casual and formal ensembles, adding definition to waists and drawing attention to the silhouette.

From leather designs adorned with metal studs and oversized buckles to vibrant and metallic waistbands, statement belts became the accessory of the year. High-fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, and Givenchy showcased these belts as part of their Fall/Winter collections, proving that a bold accessory could truly define an entire outfit.

Fashion influencers and celebrities jumped on the bandwagon, pairing these statement pieces with everything from oversized blazers to flowing skirts, giving traditional looks a much-needed edge.

2024 proved once again that fashion is an ever-evolving cycle of revival, reinvention, and innovation. From the resurgence of Baingani hues to the reimagining of sheer fabrics, we saw how the past can inspire the present and future in unexpected and exciting ways.

What was once seen as outdated or nostalgic became modernized, injected with new energy, and embraced by a diverse range of fashion lovers around the globe.

These comebacks remind us that fashion is not just about looking forward; it's also about honouring the past, reinterpreting it, and making it our own in new and refreshing ways. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)