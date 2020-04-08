Factory Workers Protest over Non-payment of Salaries

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Casual workers of a textile company in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district held a demonstration in front of the factory on Wednesday over non-payment of salaries and demanded food for around 200 migrant workers amid the lockdown.

The casual workers held the demonstration before the factory at the Industrial Estate in Bargadwa.

"All the permanent workers got half payment during lockdown, but the casual workers didn't get any help from the textile company," Ajay Mishra, who is a permanent worker, said.

"Most of the workers belong to other districts and many of them are even of Bihar," Mishra said. "We are only demanding some help from the factory for the casual workers so that they could survive during the lockdown."

Another labourer Arun Chaubey underlined that the government had already issued instructions for no salary cut during the lockdown.

"But we got half payment and casual labourers got nothing in absence of any work in the factory," Chaubey said.

The Chiluatal police reached the spot and asked the labourers to disperse due to the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The police gave them assurance to provide food to the workers.

The matter of non-payment of salaries is being investigated, Chiluatal police station incharge Vikas Kumar said.

"We have distributed food packets among the labourers today and also appealed the owner to at least provide them food during the lockdown, Kumar said.

Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Srivastava assured that no labourer would go without food in Gorakhpur.

