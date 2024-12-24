In yet another incident of the train derailment, the Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derailed at Kim Railway Station Near Gujarat's Surat on Tuesday, December 24. News agency ANI reported that while departing from Kim Station, located 24 km from Surat, four wheels of a non-passenger coach (VPU) attached next to the engine of Train 19015, Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express, derailed. Restoration work is currently in progress, with senior railway officers on-site to monitor the situation. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among passengers or railway staff. Train services remain unaffected by the incident. Gujarat: 2 Labourers Trapped as Under-Construction Bridge of Bullet Train Project Collapses in Anand (See Pics and Videos).

Gujarat Train Derailment

Derailment while departing Kim station Gujarat. 19015 Dadar Porbandar Express. No injuries to anyone. pic.twitter.com/BDBFpvJSJ0 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 24, 2024

