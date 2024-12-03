Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), December 3 (ANI): The 10th annual Urs of revered Sufi saint Syed Masoom Shah Sahib was marked with great devotion and enthusiasm in the village of Kotedara in Rajouri on Tuesday.

Thousands of people from all corners of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as individuals from diverse religious backgrounds, gathered to participate in the event.

The shrine of Syed Masoom Shah Sahib has long been a symbol of spiritual solace and a beacon of interfaith harmony. Even outside the Urs celebrations, the shrine remains a place of constant pilgrimage for devotees, with people from various walks of life visiting to seek blessings. It is widely believed that the saint's prayers have the power to fulfill the wishes of his followers.

Many devotees claim that Syed Masoom Shah Sahib's presence endures at the shrine, with some even expressing that the saint has gone into the earth alive, such is the faith they place in his miraculous powers. Visitors to the shrine often leave with their wishes granted, reinforcing the profound trust in the saint's spiritual influence.

In a region like Peer Panjal, where the Urs of Syed Masoom Shah Sahib is celebrated with such fervour, the message of peace and brotherhood transcends all boundaries.

The tomb of the saint stands as a powerful reminder of unity, drawing people of all backgrounds to experience the shared sense of devotion and mutual respect that flourishes within this sacred space.

One devotee, Sayeed Iqhlaq Hussain Shah, said "The Urs says that - Mercy descends on the saints of Allah, and it is written about him the saint Syed Masoom Shah sahib is alive here. He is a living saint of Allah. He is alive here by the power of Allah. And this is what I will say. The mission of these saints are Worship, charity, good deeds....And I will say that first of all, These people became such saints that they spent their lives in worship. And today you are seeing that not only here, but wherever the saint of Allah is, people flocthere."

Sarfraz Bukhari "Every year, people come here to pray for peace. People come here from far off places. People come here to pray for peace.We celebrate this year with great love and respect. People come here to pray for peace. What is the biggest example of brotherhood here? This is the example of brotherhood.This is an example of that. A lot of people from different communities live here. There are people from the KoteDada, Hindu community, Sikh community and Muslim community.They come here and worship and have faith and good intentions. They come here and take a lot of prayers from here." (ANI)

