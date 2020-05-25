India News | 14 New COVID-19 Cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Total Cases Go Up to 359

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Fourteen new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Monday taking the total number of cases to 359, said District Surveillance Officer.

Five patients were discharged today after successful treatment of COVID-19, taking the total number of discharged patients to 235. There are 119 active COVID-19 cases in the district. Five people have died due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 has reached 2,606 in Uttar Pradesh. While 3,581 people have recovered from the disease so far, 165 deaths have been reported, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. (ANI)

