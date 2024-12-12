Aurangabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Two IEDs and a large number of live cartridges were found in Bihar's Aurangabad district, police said on Thursday.

The IEDs and 2,206 live cartridges were found from Basdih Pahari and Karibadova in Madanpur police station area by a joint team of the district police and CoBRA battalion of the CRPF during an anti-Naxal operation on Wednesday, they said.

The IEDs were defused by the security forces, they added.

An investigation has been started, police said.

