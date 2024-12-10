Ballia (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Two men returning from a wedding were killed Tuesday morning when their motorcycle hit a stationary tempo in the Nirupur village here, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred on the Ballia-Bairiya Highway when the motorcycle rammed into a parked tempo.

The victims, identified as Ramesh Sahni (38) and Lakhan Sahni (36), sustained severe injuries. Police rushed them to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead, an official said.

Ramesh Sahni was returning to his village with his friend Lakhan Sahni, a resident of neighbouring Buxar district in Bihar. They were returning from the wedding of Ramesh's brother in Tulsi Chhapra in the Revati area, the official said.

Their high-speed motorcycle went out of control and crashed into the tempo near Nirupur village in Haldia police station area, the official added.

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and further legal action is being taken. The tempo driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the incident," Haldia Station House Officer Mithilesh Kumar said.

