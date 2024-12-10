Ramgarh, Dec 10 (PTI) A trucker and a handyman were killed after their vehicle fell into a 20-foot deep ditch in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in the accident-prone Chutupalu valley on the Ranchi-Ramgarh highway, they said.

Also Read | One Nation, One Subscription To Be Launched on January 1, 2025; Know Key Objectives of Government's ONOS Initiative (Video).

Dense fog is suspected to be the cause of the accident, they added.

The Punjab-registered trailer was heading towards Ramgarh from Ranchi with TMT bars when the accident happened, police said.

Also Read | Chennamaneni Ramesh Citizenship Issue: Telangana High Court Imposes INR 30 Lakh Penalty on Former MLA for Concealing German Citizenship.

After coming to know about the accident, police immediately reached the spot and took out the bodies from the ditch, said Krishna Kumar, the officer-in-charge of the Ramgarh police station.

He said the owner of the trailer was informed about the accident and efforts were being made to identify the deceased.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)