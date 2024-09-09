Sheopur (MP), Sep 9 (PTI) Two minor siblings have been killed after being struck by lightning in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on monday.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Sunday when the two boys were grazing their cattle near the Kuno river in Bhairopur (Jhakher) village, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leaders Meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Make Case for Contesting 160 Assembly Seats.

Lightning struck the area along with a thunderstorm, killing the brothers, aged 8 and 10, Virpur police station's assistant sub inspector Parmal Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)