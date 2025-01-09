Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 9 (ANI): A three-day orientation programme for the newly elected MLAs of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir started on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly and other leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference were present at the occasion. The programme is being held at the central hall of the J-K Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, CM Omar Abdullah said, "It is (programme) for the first time for all of us...Today the order and arrangement are different. So to understand how to work, the powers of the assembly, and what will be procedures, an orientation programme was organised by the speaker (of the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir)."

He also said that the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha (Harivansh) had also come to particpate in the programme and expressed hope that we will "benefit from his experience."

"In the next session, the MLAs will represent the people in a better way," he added.

He also spoke on the Delhi assembly polls and said, "As of now, I can't say anything on this issue. Because we do not have a connection with the Delhi assembly polls. The Aam Admi Party, Congress and the political parties on the ground there should decide how to fight in a better way with the BJP," he told reporters on a question regarding the INDIA alliance providing much support to AAP over the Congress.

The first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was held on November 8, 2024.

The results of the J-K assembly elections were declared on October 8.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference led the alliance to victory with 42 seats, while Congress secured six. The BJP also performed well, winning 29 seats. (ANI)

