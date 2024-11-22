Patna, Nov 22 (PTI) In an attempt to overcome the shortage of manpower in the senior ranks, Bihar Police has decided to give power akin to superior officers to 3000 personnel within a month.

Those who will be benefited under the new scheme will include eligible constables, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and sub-inspectors (SIs).

“Around 3000 eligible personnel of Bihar Police will be given the charge of superior officers within a month in the state. The process is being finalised with an aim to overcome the shortage of policemen in the senior ranks,” Director General of Police (Headquarters) JS Gangwar told reporters.

In the year 2023-24, a total 12,987 policemen were given charges of superior officers at different levels in the state, according to a statement.

“While 5,787 eligible constables were given charge of ASI, 5097 ASIs were given charge of SIs in 2023-24. Besides, 905 SIs were given charge of Inspectors in different districts in the state. Similarly, 2,176 personnel of the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) were given charge of superior officers,” it said.

