Bhubaneswar, Nov 16 (PTI) Indian Navy's operational demonstration, set to take place at Blue Flag Beach in Puri on December 4, will feature 40 aircraft, including MiG-29Ks and LCAs, as well as 25 warships, showcasing the Navy's maritime strength and operational capabilities, officials said on Saturday.

The event, which will include impressive parades, will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and senior Indian Navy officials.

At a high-level meeting here on Saturday, Odisha DGP YB Khurania instructed senior police officers to ensure the event is organised smoothly and disciplined, stressing the need for cooperation between the state government, local administration, and the Navy.

This will be the first time the Indian Navy celebrates this event in Odisha, offering the public a unique opportunity to witness the organisation's cutting-edge warships and aircraft, as well as a demonstration by the commandos. Special arrangements will be made to allow the general public to view the operations.

