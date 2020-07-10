Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 10 (ANI): A total of 568 new COVID-19 patients were recorded in Assam on Thursday with 355 patients from Guwahati city, according to State Health Minnister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With this, the total number of cases now stand at 14,600, including 9147 discharged cases, 5423 active cases and 27 deaths.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 7,67,296. (ANI)

