New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Six journalists from the Northeast were on Wednesday conferred an excellence award instituted in the memory of the late Kalyan Barooah, who passed away during the Covid pandemic.

The award was co-organised by the North East Media Forum (NEMF) and 'My Home India' in memory of Barooah, a renowned Delhi-based journalist hailing from Assam.

The 2nd Kalyan Barooah awardees included Mubina Akhtar, a freelance journalist who received the honour under the 'print media' category, Mridusmanta Boruah of Pratidin Times under the 'electronic media' category.

Kshetrimayum Chitrabhanu Devi of Imphal Review of Arts & Politics received the award in the digital media category, while veteran journalist Kishore Seram won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Farhana Ahmed from The Assam Tribune got a special mention in the 'print media' category for her stories on human trafficking and forced migration whereas Aparamita Das got a special mention for her photo essay under the still photography category.

Attending the event, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita said the late Kalyan Barooah represented the voice of Assam and the Northeast on the national stage with integrity, dedication and unwavering commitment.

Former national secretary of BJP and founder of 'My Home India' Sunil Deodhar said recognition like the Kalyan Barooah Awards would definitely encourage budding journalists to work with dedication and contribute to the development of the Northeast.

"Kalyan Barooah was a true journalist who always thought about the northeast and worked to highlight the region through his writings," said Deodhar.

The Kalyan Barooah Awards is given to journalists and mediapersons based in the Northeast and any other part of India for their efforts in promoting the Northeastern region through reporting and story-telling.

The awards ceremony commemorates the birth anniversary of the late Kalyan Barooh, who was associated with The Assam Tribune for more than 27 years.

Barooah and his wife Nilakshi Bhattacharya passed away in 2021 due to Covid.

