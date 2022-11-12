A view of school bus after it met with an accident. (ANI/Photo))

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): As many as seven people were injured after a school bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad on Friday.

Among the injured were 2 students and the bus driver.

Also Read | Buddha Antique Stone Sculpture From 2nd or 3rd Century Seized From Foreign National at Attari Border.

A total of 32 passengers were onboard the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Archana Nag Honeytrap Case: ED Gets 10-Day Remand of Accused Khageswar Patra in Odisha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)