Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI): In the expansive premises of the Ayodhya Kodandarama Temple, located in Kacharakanahalli, HBR Layout in North Bengaluru, the tallest Hanuman statue in the country has been installed. The 72-foot-tall Hanuman statue is a monolithic structure weighing an impressive 480 tonnes.

The installation of this monolithic Hanuman statue was undertaken by the Sri Rama Chaitanya Vardhini Trust in collaboration with the residents of 18 local areas (formerly 18 villages). The statue has now been inaugurated, and according to the Trust, it will take approximately eight months to complete the remaining work.

According to the Trust, the Kodandarama Temple has a rich history, and the installation of this massive monolithic Hanuman statue has been a long-cherished dream. Several years ago, the residents of these 18 villages decided to make this dream a reality. Today, they remark on how these villages have transformed into what is now Bengaluru city.

Notably, key members of the Sri Rama Chaitanya Vardhini Trust include Muniraju and Dhanraj. (ANI)

