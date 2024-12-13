New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Around 74 per cent of the Nirbhaya Fund has been used, and the number may even be higher, the government on Friday told Parliament.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said while the fund supports demand-driven projects, delays in submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs) and Statements of Expenditure (SoEs) by states have slowed reporting.

She said actual fund use may be higher than reported due to staggered implementation schedules and procedural requirements.

"The Empowered Committee of Officers, established under the Nirbhaya Fund framework, regularly appraises and monitors projects, coordinating with implementing agencies to ensure timely execution and effective resource use," she said.

The ministry has urged states to expedite fund utilisation and meet reporting requirements to enhance project execution, she said.

In addition to financial oversight, she said a dedicated Women Helpline (WHL-181) operates in 35 states and Union Territories, excluding West Bengal, and is integrated with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS).

The helpline has managed over 1.95 crore calls, assisting more than 81.64 lakh women, the minister added.

Fast Track Special Courts, established in 2019, have played a pivotal role in ensuring speedy justice for victims of "heinous crimes."

Out of 790 approved courts, 750, including 408 exclusive POCSO courts, are operational across 30 states and UTs. These courts have disposed of over 2.87 lakh cases involving rape and other offences under the POCSO Act, she said.

Public safety projects under the Safe City initiative have been implemented in eight major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Other measures, such as AI-based facial recognition systems at major railway stations and vehicle tracking systems for public transport, have been introduced by the Railways and Road Transport Ministries to enhance travel security, Thakur added. PTI UZM

