New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 has achieved an unprecedented milestone with over 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad, said an official press release from the Ministry of Education.

As per the release, this remarkable response underscores the growing resonance of the program as a true Jan Andolan.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Steve Jobs' Widow Laurene Powell To Observe Kalpavas, Will Stay in Prayagraj For 2 Weeks.

The flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), continues to grow as a nationwide movement to transform exam-related stress into a festival of learning and celebration.

The online registration for PPC 2025, hosted on the MyGov.in the portal, commenced on December 14, 2024, and will remain open until January 14, 2025.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Feature on Nikhil Kamath's 'People by WTF' Podcast; Trailer Revealed (Watch Video).

The program's immense popularity highlights its success in addressing the mental well-being of students and fostering a positive outlook towards examinations.

The interactive event, organized annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, has become a much-anticipated celebration of education. The 7th edition of PPC in 2024 was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, in a town hall format and received widespread acclaim.

In line with the spirit of PPC, a series of engaging school-level activities are scheduled from 12 January 2025 (National Youth Day) to 23 January 2025 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti). The activities aim to foster holistic development and inspire students to celebrate examinations as Utsav. These activities include Indigenous games sessions, Marathon runs, meme competitions, Nukkad Natak, Yoga-cum-meditation sessions, Poster-making competitions, Inspirational film screenings, Poetry/song/performances and Mental health workshops and counselling sessions.

Through these activities, PPC 2025 reinforces its message of resilience, positivity, and joy in learning, ensuring that education is celebrated as a journey rather than a pressure-driven task. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)