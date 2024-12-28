Guwahati (Assam) [India] December 28 (ANI): The region's premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has launched an outreach initiative to highlight and commend sustained efforts by community members in conservation vultures so that their efforts could be emulated by others in the greater interest on conservation of vultures in Assam.

There are nine species of vultures found across India and out of those six species are found in Assam.

Also Read | Tom Cruise's Upcoming Film With Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu to Hit Theaters on October 2, 2026.

Certain community members in certain vulture bearing areas of Assam's Sivasagar district and Dhakuakhana sub division of the Lakhimpur district, have been appreciated for their efforts in protecting vultures in their areas through various means.

Phuleswari Dutta from Koraghat, Dhakuakha, received an appreciation certificate from Aaranyak in the early part of December this year in recognition of her selfless work in protecting vultures. A few trees in the residential complex where Dutta lives have vulture nests.

Also Read | ISRO's SpaDeX Mission Set for December 30 Launch To Achieve Historic Space Docking Feat: Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

Despite the economic hardships she has faced, she never thinks of cutting down those trees.

When Aaranyak's Eastern Assam Zone Coordinator Hiren Dutta visited her residence, she said "I have special affection for these birds. I have been hearing that this bird species which is nesting on my trees is getting vanished rapidly. There have been many times when I have faced with a situation where I had no other option than to cut down some of my trees, but I have always avoided that. As long as I live, I would like to preserve my vulture breeding trees".

Another such samaritan Rajen Mili of Disangmukh in Sivasagar has also been commended for his unique efforts to save vultures in the vicinity through an appreciation certificate by Aaranyak this month. As an act of voluntary service, Mili collects the dead cows in his area and feeds them to vultures.

There are eight more individuals from Sivasagar, Dhakuakhana, and Sadiya of Tinsukia district of Assam to whom Aaranyak is planning to honour for their efforts to protect vultures in their respective areas.

The vulture, unfortunately has seen a low conservation importance compared to other avian species.

"Last year we lost 30 vultures due to poisoning in my area. As a result of cattle carcass poisoning, vultures in this area are dying at a rapid rate. To save the future of this important bird, a mass public awareness campaign is necessary to change the course of events," Hiren Dutta said.

Aaranyak has also started a mass awareness campaign for the future stewards and community people of these areas, in order to make a positive change in the situation.

As of now a total of six such outreach programmes have been conducted in Dikhoumukh College, Na Katani High School, Geleki Triveni High School, Nazira Bartal High School, Mogarhat Gyan Bikash High School of Sivasagar district and Harhi Academy High School of Dhakuakhana.

This ambitious initiative is being led by Aaranyak's Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, along with senior conservation biologist Dr Dipankar Lahkar, Outreach Facilitator Wasima Begum and Hiren Dutta, who coordinates from the field.

Local residents of various walks of life Ramen Kalita, Michel Taye, Dipak Arandhara, Uddipta Gogoi, Achinta Borthakur, Joyjyoti Gogoi, Parama Dutta, Dhrubajyoti Chetia, and Ashraf Ahmed have contributed in the outreach programmes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)