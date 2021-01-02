New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) An Afghanistan national has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 4.5 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The accused was intercepted on his arrival from Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"Subsequently on medical examination of the passenger, certain material was found to be secreted in the lower abdomen. Medical procedure yielded recovery of a total of 89 pellets of plastic containing a total of 635.5 grams of powdery substance suspected to be narcotics," the customs department said in the statement.

When the material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin with estimated market value of Rs 4.5 crore, it said, adding that the passenger has been arrested.

In another case, a man has been arrested at the international airport for smuggling in 16 iPhones.

The accused was intercepted by the customs officials on his arrival from Dubai on Saturday.

"During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, 16 mobile phones of iPhone brand (8 phone of 512 GB and the other eight of 256 GB) and one Macbook Air valued at Rs 17.04 lakh were recovered,” it said.

The passenger also admitted to have smuggled iPhones valued at Rs 16.5 lakh in his previous visits, the statement said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

