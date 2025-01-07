New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday announced it was fielding Shafa ur Rehman Khan from the Okhla constituency, its second candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The ruling AAP has again fielded its MLA Amanatullah Khan from the constituency, while the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates.

Shafa ur Rehman Khan, the President of the Jamia Alumni Association (AAJMI), will represent the party in the crucial election, the AIMIM's Delhi president Shoaib Jamai said.

Former AAP councillor and northeast Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain was the first candidate for the Delhi polls announced by the AIMIM around a month ago. He will contest from Mustafabad.

Posting on X, the party said, "An appeal is made to all the voters of the Okhla Assembly constituency to make Shafa ur Rehman Khan victorious with the largest number of votes by pressing the button on the kite symbol on February 5."

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5. The last date to file nominations is January 17, and the scrutiny of nominations will be completed by January 18.

