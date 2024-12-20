New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, attended the Central Air Command (CAC) Commanders' Conference from December 18-19 emphasizing the critical role of operational preparedness in bolstering the Indian Air Force's capabilities.

During the conference, the CAS underscored the need to stay ahead in the face of a dynamic geopolitical environment. He highlighted the IAF's pivotal role in addressing emerging contingencies and stressed the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness.

He also urged the Commanders to ensure a robust and safe operational flying environment, while advancing efforts to integrate cutting-edge technologies in space, cyber, and electronic warfare domains. The CAS's message reinforced the IAF's commitment to adapting itself to evolving challenges and remaining a force to reckon with. (ANI)

