Kochi, Jan 5 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Lakshadweep Islands and interacted with the air warriors at Minicoy and Kavaratti Islands.

During his two-day visit from Saturday, he also toured various military establishments and engaged with the troops of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, according to an official release.

Singh underscored the need to stay ahead in the face of a dynamic geopolitical environment and highlighted the IAF's pivotal role in addressing emerging contingencies, it said.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness at all times, the release stated.

Singh appreciated the professionalism of the forward-deployed troops and urged them to remain vigilant in safeguarding the security interests of the nation, it added.

