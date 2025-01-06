Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Thousands of devotees and seers and sages have started arriving at Prayagraj for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela.

Another seer who has become a center of attraction at the Maha Kumbh 2025 is the Ambassador Baba who arrived at the Mela in hisSaffron coloured Ambassador car.

Originally from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Ambassador Baba is more than 50 years old and has attended four Kumbh Melas in his ambassador car.

The seer's ambassador car is of the model 1972 and has been with him since the last 30 to 35 years.

"I have attended the Kumbh mela four times with this car. I sleep and eat in this car. It is more like my life. It took me a total of one and a half days to reach here. The model of the car is 1972 and I have been driving it for 30 to 35 years now..." Ambassador Baba said speaking to ANI.

After Maha Kumbh, Ambassador Baba plans to drive down to Banaras followed by Ganga Sagar.

"After this Kumbh Mela, I will go to Banaras and from there and from there we will go to Ganga Sagar. I take complete care of it myself and this car does not break down everywhere. Only major problems occur when I am around the mechanic," he further added.

The Rudraksh Baba who wears 108 rudraksh garlands which consists of a total of 11,000 rudraksh has also become a center of attraction.

The weight of these 11,000 Rudrakshas is more than 30 kg. With the number of Rudraksh on the Baba increasing, he has now become famous by the name of Rudraksh baba.

"People know me as the Rudraksh Baba. These 11,000 rudraksh are the rudras of Lord Shiva. I have been wearing these for a very long time now. These rudras were gifted to me by my worshippers... Every seer wears these rudras.." Rudraksh Baba said speaking to ANI.

Rudraksh Baba has attracted a large number of devotees and social media influencers who are uploading his videos on social media. (ANI)

