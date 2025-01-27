Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Yog guru Baba Ramdev on Monday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, stating that he is not just the pride of the country, but also of Sanatan Dharma.

"Home Minister Amit Shah is not only the pride of the country, but he is also the pride of our Sanatan Dharma. His taking a dip in Sangam is in itself a moment of extraordinary remembrance... It is a matter of great pride for all of us," said Baba Ramdev.

Referring to the ongoing Mahakumbh, Baba Ramdev highlighted its significance, stating, "Mahakumbh is the biggest festival of Sanatan Dharma. This is the 'Gaurav-kaal' of the Sanatan yug..."

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a group of saints from various temples and akharas, took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

Guided by the saint community, the leaders participated in the ritual, with holy water from the River Ganga sprinkled on them as part of the traditional puja-archana, according to an official release.

Following the holy dip, both the Home Minister and Chief Minister performed a special puja and participated in the Sangam Aarti at the site.

Joining Amit Shah in the sacred rituals were his wife Sonal Shah, son Jai Shah, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, making it a family occasion steeped in spirituality.

On this significant occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a Kumbh Kalash to the Home Minister as a gesture of tradition and respect.

The saint community honoured the Home Minister with garlands, sandalwood paste, and a tilak, further marking the sanctity of the moment.

Meanwhile, authorities are making special preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a key date that is expected to bring large crowds of devotees.

Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

