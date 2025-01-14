Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 14 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, laid the foundation stone for the largest and most advanced police line and the new Ghatlodiya Police Station on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

The Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Limited will construct the Ghatlodia Police Station along with 18 Residential blocks, each with 13 floors, accommodating 920 police families. In Ahmedabad, the state's largest and most modern police line will be built to cater to the city's police force.

Also Read | Poland Horror: Man Murders 18-Year-Old Girl After Flipping Coin, Tells Court 'Had Sex With Corpse'.

The project reflects the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare of its dedicated and diligent police personnel, who work tirelessly for the safety and peace of Gujarat. The 2-BHK apartments, each spanning 55 square meters, will feature basic amenities such as a kitchen, an attached toilet, a common toilet, and a furnished living space with additional facilities.

Additional features include basement parking for 930 cars, two elevators in each block, open garden areas, water harvesting systems, solar rooftops, and an electricity backup system.

Also Read | Mathura Bus Fire: Private Bus Carrying Pilgrims to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Catches Fire in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Killed (Watch Video).

To provide convenience, 10 shops will be built within the premises, offering essential services such as vegetables, milk products, a hair salon, an ATM, a grain mill, and other daily necessities. Plans are also underway for a CPC canteen to serve the police families, the press release added.

A unique feature of this police line is the integration of an in-built police station, with two floors of one block specifically allocated for it.

This state-of-the-art building marks another milestone in the state government's efforts, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, to enhance the living standards of police personnel and provide them with modern, comfortable housing.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) MK Das, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner GS Malik, Home Department Secretary Nipuna Torawane, and senior officials of Ahmedabad City Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)